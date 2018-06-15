The rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride flies from a pole in Manhattan. The 2018 NYC Pride Parade and March will be held on June 24. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

This year's New York City Pride March will be a historic one as several sports leagues march in the parade for the first time ever.

The MLB and NFL will be making their pride march debuts along with returning NHL, NBA, and WNBA leagues. Both leagues will march and ride along their fellow teammates in floats as they support pride up Fifth Avenue.

Outsports, a sports news website that focuses on LGBTQ issues, has stated that this year “will be the sportiest Pride Month ever”, as representatives from Major League Soccer and members of the National Women’s Hockey League will also be supporting Pride.

Former world professional tennis player Billie Jean King was given the title as one of 2018 NYC Pride Parade Grand Marshals.

The Pride march steps off on Seventh Avenue and West 16th Street at noon on June 24.