Long Island Judge Caught Burglarizing Home: Police

A judge was arrested after he was caught breaking into a home on Long Island Thursday morning, police say.

Robert Cicale, a Republican district court judge from Suffolk County, entered the home on Donna Place in East Islip around 9 a.m., according to police, who said he also lives on Donna Place.

Once Cicale got inside the house, he realized someone was home and took off, police said.

Officers allegedly found him a couple blocks away on Rosemary Place.

He was charged with second-degree burglary, although police haven't said what he allegedly stole.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Friday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

