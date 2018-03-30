A Long Island judge has been accused of breaking into an East Islip home to steal women's underpants. Ray Villeda reports.

What to Know A Long Island judge has been accused of breaking into a home to steal women's underpants; he also admitted to having some on him

Robert Cicale, a Republican district court judge from Suffolk County, was cuffed after a woman in East Islip allegedly found him in her home

Cicale is charged with second-degree burglary; he pleaded not guilty to the charge but did admit to taking the panties, a complaint says

The Long Island judge allegedly busted breaking into a 23-year-old ex-intern and neighbor's home to steal her underwear admitted as much before his arraignment Friday, and confessed it wasn't the first time he's been in that house for "panties," according to a felony complaint.

Robert Cicale, a Republican district court judge from Suffolk County, told cops he was in the house on Donna Place in East Islip Thursday and left when he heard the young woman come home, the complaint says. The woman called her mother, who then called 911, and cops found Cicale a few blocks away.

"He was found to be in possession with soiled female undergarments that we believe were either proceeds of this burglary or a prior burglary," Suffolk County Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said after the arrest Thursday.

According to the complaint, Cicale admitted the "panties" he had on him when he was arrested were "from other times I went into the house."

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said the judge also indicated in his confession that "he has urges to steal women's underwear."

It's not clear if he targeted the 23-year-old's house for a specific reason or had been to others. It's also not clear how many times he was in her home.

Prosecutors said the woman identified him, and that he did write a letter of apology to her. Despite the admission, according to the complaint, Cicale pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree burglary, a class C felony.

Cicale said nothing to reporters as he was led from a police precinct in the morning. His attorney said Cicale had a stellar reputation.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. A court spokesman also said the judge has been "temporarily relieved of his judicial duties."