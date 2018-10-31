What to Know A massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet, Indonesia's military chief said

Research published found a 43 percent higher risk of pedestrian deaths on Halloween night than on other nights near that date

Kanye West tweeted his 'eyes are now wide open' and 'now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in'

Possible Seabed Position of Crashed Lion Air Jet Located

A massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet, Indonesia's military chief said, as experts carried out the grim task of identifying dozens of body parts recovered from a 15-nautical-mile-wide search area and chilling video of passengers boarding the fatal flight emerged. The 2-month-old Boeing plane plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. The disaster has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia's fast-growing aviation industry, which was recently removed from European Union and U.S. blacklists, and also raised doubts about the safety of Boeing's new generation 737 MAX 8 plane. Boeing Co. experts are expected to arrive in Indonesia on Wednesday and Lion Air has said an "intense" internal investigation is underway in addition to the probe by safety regulators.

How US Birthright Citizenship Emerged, Endured

President Trump said he wants to end a constitutional right that automatically grants citizenship to any baby born in the United States. Trump, in an interview with "Axios on HBO," said his goal is halting guaranteed citizenship for babies of noncitizens and unauthorized immigrants. U.S. citizenship through birth comes via the 14th Amendment, which was ratified after the Civil War to secure U.S. citizenship for newly freed black slaves. It later was used to guarantee citizenship to all babies born on U.S. soil after court challenges.

Halloween Can Be Deadly for Pedestrians, Traffic Study Says

Trick-or-treaters beware: Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians and children face the greatest danger. Research published found a 43 percent higher risk of pedestrian deaths on Halloween night than on other nights near that date. The study was based on four decades of U.S. traffic data, including 608 pedestrian deaths on 42 Halloweens. Canadian traffic researchers launched the study after noticing advertisements for Halloween parties posted to lampposts in their country. That got them thinking about a dangerous witches' brew: holiday revelers driving away from bars mixed with "legions of kids roaming the streets" in costume, said lead author Dr. John Staples of the University of British Columbia. Using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, the researchers compared pedestrian deaths on Halloween nights with deaths on two evenings the week before and the week after. They found car-pedestrian accidents kill four more people on average on Halloween than on other days.

Gum, Bottled Water, Pizza Bagels Want to Be Called 'Healthy'

Pizza bagels, chewing gum and bottled water want to play a starring new role in our diets: Foods that can be called healthy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revamping its definition of healthy to reflect our changing understanding of nutrition science. The push is fueling debate about eating habits and what the new standard should say. Frozen food-makers are seeking special rules for "mini meals," citing little pizza bagels and dumplings as examples that might qualify. Chewing gum and bottled water companies say they should no longer be shut out from using the term just because their products don't provide nutrients. Advocacy groups and health professionals are also weighing in, raising concerns about ingredients like sugar. Some say the word healthy is inherently misleading when applied to a single product instead of an overall diet.

'I Am Distancing Myself From Politics,' Kanye West Says

Just weeks after meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, Kanye West tweeted his "eyes are now wide open" and "now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in." He added: "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!" In the meeting which was supposed to focus on prison reform, West - wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat - rambled on about abolishing the 13th Amendment, gun violence, his battle with bipolar disorder, and other topics. West also commented on 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's slogan "I'm With Her," and how it didn't resonate with him as a man. West had worn the "MAGA" had and spoken positively of Trump in the months leading up to the meeting, which garnered the president's attention and praise.

'Mr. Feeny' Scared Away a Would-Be Burglar, Publicist Says

The Emmy-winning actor who portrayed "Mr. Feeny" on the popular '90s sitcom "Boy Meets World" and Dr. Mark Craig on "St. Elsewhere" thwarted an attempted burglary at his San Fernando Valley home. William Daniels, 91, and his wife, actress Bonnie Bartlett, 89, were in their home when someone tried to kick in the back door, according to the celebrity news website TMZ.com. Daniels jumped up, turned on the lights and scared off the intruder, TMZ reported. Police believe the attempted burglary at Daniels home was a random act and not tied to the string of recent celebrity break-ins across the city, TMZ reported.