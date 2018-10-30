Kanye West Says He's Distancing Himself From Politics Weeks After Oval Office Meeting With Trump - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Kanye West Says He's Distancing Himself From Politics Weeks After Oval Office Meeting With Trump

In a tweet, West said "his eyes are now wide open" and he's "been used to spread messages I don't believe in"

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kanye West Says He's Distancing Himself From Politics Weeks After Oval Office Meeting With Trump
    Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images
    In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

    Just weeks after meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Kanye West tweeted Tuesday that his "eyes are now wide open" and "now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in."

    He added: "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

    In the meeting which was supposed to focus on prison reform, West - wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat - rambled on about abolishing the 13th Amendment, gun violence, his battle with bipolar disorder, and other topics.

    West also commented on 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's slogan "I'm With Her," and how it didn't resonate with him as a man. 

    West had worn the "MAGA" had and spoken positively of Trump in the months leading up to the meeting, which garnered the president's attention and praise.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us