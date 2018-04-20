Hundreds of New Yorkers crowded a Manhattan subway station for a chance to get limited edition David Bowie inspired MetroCards. (Published Thursday, April 19, 2018)

If the lines of fans hoping to get David Bowie-branded MetroCards that have wrapped around a New York City subway station weren't crazy, the prices they're reselling for online might be.

The five limited-edition MetroCards, available at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station, have started being resold on eBay for much more than their original $5.50 asking price.

There are more than 100 auctions listed on eBay for single or multiple cards, with bids and "buy it now" prices ranging from $9.99 to $299.

But New Yorkers still have a chance to get one of the MetroCards at its original price, since the station hasn't sold out yet. The New York City Transit Twitter account has said it would announce when they’re completely sold out.

The MetroCards, called a “Tickets to Mars,” display one of five Bowie personas including Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and Thin White Duke.



The MetroCards are part of an immersive David Bowie exhibition that has taken over the Broadway-Lafayette/Bleecker Street subway station until May 13.