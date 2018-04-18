Hundreds of New Yorkers crowded a lower Manhattan subway station on Wednesday for a chance to get limited edition David Bowie inspired MetroCards.

Commuters at the Broadway-Lafayette/Bleecker Street station waited for their chance to get one of the 250,000 cards in lines that wrapped around the entrance to the station and continued up onto the sidewalk outside. According to the MTA, the cards will be dispensed randomly.

When asked why they were waiting in line, commuters answers ranged from being huge fans of the iconic singer to taking them home to friends in different countries.

"My girlfriend has been a Bowie fan for decades, and then my husband was the original Warhol videographer of Bowie," said one of the commuters waiting in line.

The MetroCards, called a “Tickets to Mars,” display one of five Bowie personas including Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and Thin White Duke. The cards will be available

The MetroCards are part of an immersive David Bowie exhibition that has taken over the Broadway-Lafayette subway station until May 13.

The station is lined with wall-size images of Bowie inspired art, quotes from the late singer, and lyrics on the stairs in the station.

It comes a little more than a year after straphangers flocked to subway stations around the city for Supreme-branded MetroCards.