House Explosion Rocks Much of North Jersey: Reports

Officials say a house exploded in New Jersey late Tuesday, and witnesses on social media claim it rocked much of North Jersey.

The house exploded around 11 p.m. in Hardyston on Grumm Road, right across the street from Wallkill Valley Regional High School, the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. said on its Facebook page. There was no immediate word on any injuries nor was it clear what may have caused the house to explode.

NorthJersey.com reports the explosion could be heard through many surronding towns.

The explosion was so powerful it was felt miles away, witnesses on social media claim. One Twitter user tweeted she felt it all the way in Rockaway, a roughly 20 mile trip from Hardyston. Another user tweeted he had fiberglass on his street in Hamburg two miles away.

