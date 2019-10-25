Here Are the Most Affordable Streets in New York City: Study

Vehicles drive along Bruckner Boulevard in the Port Morris neighborhood of the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. For a limited time, investors who develop real estate or fund businesses in opportunity zones are able to defer capital gains on profits earned elsewhere and completely eliminate them on new investments in 8,700 low-income census tracts. The goal is to reinvigorate these areas. Photographer: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know It might not come as a surprise but the top 3 most affordable streets in NYC are in the Bronx, according to a new analysis

The median sale prices for homes on Unionport Road, Metropolitan Avenue and Metropolitan Oval are $170,000; $173,500; and $180,000

The neighborhood that takes the top spots are the Bronx's Parkchester, followed by Hammels, Queens, and then Port Ivory in Staten Island

Housing cost in New York City can get pretty ridiculously expensive, but a roundup of home sales in all the boroughs might help you find where the most affordable home are in the city.

It might not come as a surprise but the top 3 most affordable streets in NYC are in the Bronx, according to the study by PropertyClub, a real estate website. The median sale prices for homes on Unionport Road, Metropolitan Avenue and Metropolitan Oval are $170,000; $173,500; and $180,000.

From there, the price jumps to $204,765 for a property on West 107 in Manhattan. Sitting at the 5th place is Manhattan Avenue with the median price of $261,721.

Then the prices really get more steep. A home on 34th Avenue in Queens could cost you $328,310.

PropertyClub says it used data of sales between January to September 2019 from the NYC Department of Finance to make the list of 50 most affordable streets and neighborhoods.

The neighborhood that takes the top spots are the Bronx's Parkchester, followed by Hammels, Queens, and then Port Ivory in Staten Island.

Click here to see if your street or neighborhood made it to the list.