R. Kelly Expected in Chicago Court Following New Federal Sex Crime Charges

Singer R. Kelly was arrested on federal sex charges in Chicago Thursday night nearly five months after he was released on bail for additional sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office said. The 52-year-old was arrested while walking his dog by Homeland Security Investigation agents and NYPD Public Safety Task Force, officials told News 4, and it is expected he will be brought to New York. A 13-count indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois and includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice, U.S. attorney spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick told The Associated Press. There are separate federal indictments filed in both Chicago and Brooklyn, according to a senior law enforcement official, and a court apperance in Chicago could come later Friday.

Closing Arguments in Bronx School Stabbing Trial

Attorneys for the Bronx teen accused of stabbing his classmates in 2017 will make closing arguments in court Friday morning. They've argued in the week-long trial that Abel Cedeño had no choice but to fight back in self defense. Taking the stand Thursday, Cedeño testified he endured years of bullying because he’s gay. He also said he remembered being attacked, holding the knife and swinging his arms, but he doesn’t remember stabbing anyone.

Manhattanhenge Returns for 2nd Time in 2019

If you missed the first opportunity to soak in the sight of Manhattanhenge, you’re in luck because the phenomenon is making an appearance again Friday and Saturday. The celestial display makes an appearance only twice a year, with Manhattanhenge 2019 first taking place on May 29 and 30. The full sun will show Friday, July 12, at 8:20 p.m. and the half-sun can be seen on Saturday, July 13, at 8:21 p.m.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Discusses Migrant Detention Stations at Southern Border



Four Democratic freshmen who reported squalid conditions at migrant detention stations at the southern border are taking the spotlight at a House committee hearing, even as partisan and internal Democratic tensions near a boil over President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Friday's House Oversight and Reform Committee session comes as surging numbers of families, children and other migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico have overwhelmed the government's capacity to house them adequately. The two parties are locked in a bitter struggle over the treatment of the arrivals, whose numbers have recently surpassed 100,000 monthly, and progressive Democrats accuse moderates and party leaders of too readily compromising with Trump and Republicans on the issue.