Missed the First One? Manhattanhenge 2019 Returns Friday, Saturday

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    File Photo: A view of the 'Manhattanhenge' sunset. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Manhattanhenge 2019 will return on Friday and Saturday

    • The celestial display makes an appearance only twice a year, with Manhattanhenge 2019 first taking place on May 29 and 30

    • The celestial display occurs when the sunset perfectly aligns with the east- and westwards streets of Manhattan’s grid

    If you missed the first opportunity to soak in the sight of Manhattanhenge, you’re in luck because the phenomenon is making an appearance again this week.

    The celestial display makes an appearance only twice a year, with Manhattanhenge 2018 first taking place on May 29 and 30. It will now return on Friday and Saturday.

    Manhattanhenge occurs when the sunset perfectly aligns with the east- and westwards streets of Manhattan’s grid, which will be at 8:20 p.m. on Friday and 8:21 p.m. on Saturday, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

    The infrequent event prompts New Yorkers to flood the streets to catch a glimpse and photograph the one-of-a-kind Big Apple sunset.

    The best area to witness Manhattanhenge is along wide and clear cross streets in Manhattan, including:

    • 14th Street
    • 23rd Street
    • 34th Street
    • 42nd Street
    • 57th Street
    If you're in Queens, the sun can also be spotted at Hunter's Point South Park, according to the city.

