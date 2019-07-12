What to Know Manhattanhenge 2019 will return on Friday and Saturday

The celestial display makes an appearance only twice a year, with Manhattanhenge 2019 first taking place on May 29 and 30

The celestial display occurs when the sunset perfectly aligns with the east- and westwards streets of Manhattan’s grid

If you missed the first opportunity to soak in the sight of Manhattanhenge, you’re in luck because the phenomenon is making an appearance again this week.

It will now return on Friday and Saturday.

Manhattanhenge occurs when the sunset perfectly aligns with the east- and westwards streets of Manhattan’s grid, which will be at 8:20 p.m. on Friday and 8:21 p.m. on Saturday, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

The infrequent event prompts New Yorkers to flood the streets to catch a glimpse and photograph the one-of-a-kind Big Apple sunset.

The best area to witness Manhattanhenge is along wide and clear cross streets in Manhattan, including:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

If you're in Queens, the sun can also be spotted at Hunter's Point South Park, according to the city.