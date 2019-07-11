What to Know Former New York City police detective and 9/11 hero Luis Alvarez is being remembered Wednesday with a funeral service in Queens

Nathan's Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating contestants will weigh-in on top of the Empire State Building

Safe street advocates will gather Wednesday to mourn the death of a cyclist who was hit by a cement truck in Brooklyn on Monday

NYC School Zone Speed Cameras Law Goes Into Effect

New York City's expanded camera program will go into effect on Thursday as the city continues its effort to achieve "Vision Zero" and decrease traffic fatalities. The legislation, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May, aims to increase the number of speed cameras at 750 school zones, especially in areas with high number of people killed or injured. Transportation officials and other elected officials are expected provide more details Thursday on the installation of hundreds of new cameras at East Tremont Avenue and Anthony Avenue in the Bronx. "Speeding is a leading cause of traffic fatalities. The expansion of the speed camera program will show speeding drivers that this dangerous disregard of the law will not be tolerated," said NYPD Transportation Bureau Chief Thomas Chan said in a statement.Port Authority Bus Terminal to Hold Public Hearing

Weinstein's Lawyer Goes to Court, Asks to Be Dismissed From Sex Assault Case



With one lawyer bolting amid public backlash and another saying he and his client just couldn't get along, Harvey Weinstein is recasting his defense team yet again, this time a mere 60 days before he's due to stand trial in New York on sexual assault charges. Lawyer Jose Baez is going to court Thursday to get a judge's permission to leave the case in the latest defection from what was once seen as a modern version of O.J. Simpson's "dream team" of attorneys. Baez, known for representing high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony, told Judge James Burke in a letter last month that Weinstein has tarnished their relationship by communicating only through other lawyers and by failing to abide by a fee agreement. "Mr. Weinstein has engaged in behavior that makes this representation unreasonably difficult to carry out effectively and has insisted upon taking actions with which I have fundamental disagreements," Baez wrote.

Protest Demands Removal of 2 New Jersey Judges Over Handling of Rape Cases

A protest scheduled for today is demanding the removal of Monmouth County Judge James Troiano and Middlesex County Judge Marcia Silva after the two New Jersey judges have come under fire in recent days for their handling of rape cases involving minors. Under the hashtags #RemoveTroiano and #RemoveSilva a protest is set to be held starting at 10 a.m. outside the Monmouth County Superior Court in Freehold. “It is time to #RemoveTroiano and #RemoveSilva. We cannot allow this to happen again. Bring your signs, your bullhorns, and your anger,” the Facebook event page for the protest says. The protest not only seeks the removal of both Troiano and Silva from the bench, but for the two to receive mandatory sexual assault case training.

Free Slupees at 7-Eleven on 7/11

If brain freezes are your thing, you are in luck: On Thursday, everyone gets a free Slurpee. To celebrate July 11 — or 7-Eleven Day — the convenience chain will be giving away its signature slushy drinks. Stop by your neighborhood 7-Eleven on Wednesday between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to grab a free small Slurpee drink.