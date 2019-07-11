NYC School Zone Speed Cameras Law Goes Into Effect

Gov. Cuomo invoked a mother's instinct to protect as he signed legislation that expands the number of speed cameras in New York City school zones. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Monday, May 13, 2019)

What to Know New York City's expanded camera program to help combat traffic fatalities will go into effect on Thursday

The legislation aims to increase the number of speed cameras at 750 school zones and double the time of their operation

Supporters of the speed cameras say lives are saved when drivers are forced to slow down

New York City's expanded camera program will go into effect on Thursday as the city continues its effort to achieve "Vision Zero" and decrease traffic fatalities.

The legislation, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in May, aims to increase the number of speed cameras at 750 school zones, especially in areas with high number of people killed or injured. Transportation officials and other elected officials are expected provide more details Thursday on the installation of hundreds of new cameras at East Tremont Avenue and Anthony Avenue in the Bronx.

"Speeding is a leading cause of traffic fatalities. The expansion of the speed camera program will show speeding drivers that this dangerous disregard of the law will not be tolerated," said NYPD Transportation Bureau Chief Thomas Chan said in a statement.

The new law vastly increases the school safety camera program from the roughly 160 school zones. It also doubles the speed camera hours and will now operate year-round on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Supporters of the speed cameras say lives are saved when drivers are forced to slow down and speeding infractions have decreased significantly in the zones where cameras have been installed.

In another effort to combat traffic deaths, NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson says he introduced a bill that would require a "Master Plan" that would set benchmarks for protected bike lanes, bus lanes and pedestrian space.

"We need to break the car culture that is choking our streets and literally killing people," Johnson said in a statement.