Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Funeral for Veteran FDNY Lieutenant, Beloved Husband and Father, Who Died of Heart Attack After 24-Hour Tour



A funeral for adecades-long veteran of the FDNY will be held Friday at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe. Lt. Brian Sullivan, a 27-year veteran of the FDNY who served with Squad Company 41 in the Bronx, died of a heart attack at his New York home after responding to a kitchen fire in a Bronx apartment during his 24-hour tour of duty, Mayor de Blasio and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Tuesday. He was 54. Sullivan led the members of his company for the 24-hour period of his final tour, responding to seven emergencies, which included several medical calls, authorities said. He had complained of pain and discomfort to his fellow firefighters throughout the full day tour, but kept responding, officials said. He returned home once the tour wrapped and was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest later that night.

Newark Fights Push for More Bottled Water Amid Lead Troubles

New Jersey's largest city will face off in court again Friday against an environmental group seeking to force officials to expand the distribution of bottled water to more residents facing potentially high lead levels. The arguments in federal court came days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Newark to begin issuing bottled water to residents served by the city's largest water provider, the Pequannock Water Treatment Plant. Tens of thousands of bottles were handed out beginning Monday at four locations around the city as angry residents demanded answers.

Connecticut Man Who Expressed Interest in Mass Shooting Due in Court

A Norwalk, Connecticut, man was arrested after he showed interest in committing a mass shooting in a Facebook post, according to police. Brandon Wagshol, 22, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found multiple weapons in his residence, police said. Wagshol faces charges including four counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines. Wagshol is being held on $250,000 bond and will appear in court Friday.

‘Making Maisel Marvelous’ Exhibit Rolls into NYC

A four-week long pop-up exhibit with clips, costumes and more from the second season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has returned to it NYC roots, hosted by The Paley Center for Media.