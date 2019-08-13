What to Know A 27-year FDNY veteran died Friday of a heart attack after wrapping up a 24-hour tour of duty; Brian Sullivan was 54 years old

Sullivan is the 1,153rd FDNY member to die as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty, fire officials said

He is survived by his wife, Irene, and 22- and 17-year-old daughters, Nicole and Samantha

A decades-long veteran of the FDNY died of a heart attack at his New York home after responding to a kitchen fire in a Bronx apartment during his 24-hour tour of duty, Mayor de Blasio and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Tuesday.

Lt. Brian Sullivan, a 27-year veteran of the FDNY who served with Squad Company 41 in the Bronx, died at his home in Monroe Friday evening. He was 54.

Sullivan led the members of his company for the 24-hour period of his final tour, responding to seven emergencies, which included several medical calls, authorities said. He had complained of pain and discomfort to his fellow firefighters throughout the full day tour, but kept responding, officials said. He returned home once the tour wrapped and was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest later that night.

"Lieutenant Sullivan was a veteran fire officer and a dedicated member of our elite Special Operations Command who bravely served the Department for nearly three decades,” Nigro said in a statement. “The city and the entire Department mourn the loss of this brave individual who spent his career protecting life and property and rescuing others from harm."

De Blasio offered condolences to Sullivan's family and called his death a tragic loss both for the FDNY and the city of New York.

A funeral for Sullivan will be held Friday at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.