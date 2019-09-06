Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Category 1 Dorian Forces NYC Beaches Closure, 12-Foot Surf Possible



Hurricane Dorian, now a slightly weaker Category 1 storm, moved very close to the shore of North Carolina Friday morning, dumping heavy rain all along the coast of the Carolinas amid raging winds — and Storm Team 4 says the tri-state could feel some of the storm's impact by the end of the week. The tri-state could see some showers and gusty winds Friday as the hurricane's outer bands brush the coast. A high surf advisory has been issued for the Atlantic Ocean beaches of Long Island, with 6 to 12-foot surf expected and extremely dangerous rip currents likely, Storm Team 4 says. Additionally, a tropical storm warning was issued for the waters south of Suffolk County.

22 More Names to Be Added to FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall

The FDNY will add the names of 22 members who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall on Friday. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. at the FDNY Headquarters in Brooklyn. The addition comes after more remains of first responders have been recently discovered. To date more than 200 FDNY members have died of World Trade Center related illnesses.

Shortened New York Fashion Week Kicks Off

All the fashionistas and models have flocked to New York City for New York Fashion Week but this season's "week" is more like five days and five nights. Kicking off Friday, designers will show case their Spring-Summer 2020 collections until Sept. 11, the Council of Fashion Designers of America said. After seasons of feedback from stakeholders, the council's chairman Tom Ford decided to shorted the NYFW dates. Some of the famous designers at this season's show include Tomo Koizumi, Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors.

Drag Culture, Gender Freedom Celebrated at NYC RuPaul's Drag Con

Thousands of drag enthusiasts are expected to attend RuPaul's Drag Con at the Javits Center in New York City this weekend. The three-day convention has become a place where people of all ages come together to celebrate drag culture and the freedom to express gender. Model and legendary drag queen RuPaul will be DJ'ing on the convention floor and performers from Emmy award-winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" will be there to greet fans.