What to Know The White House says Mexico, Canada and other countries may be spared from Trump's planned tariffs under national security "carve outs"

Brazil's yellow fever outbreak has now infected more people than the previous one, which had been the largest in decades

A physical altercation allegedly broke out between Tommy Lee and his 21-year-old son, according to TMZ

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Lawmakers, Business Brace for Rollout of Trump's Tariff Plan

The White House says Mexico, Canada and other countries may be spared from President Trump's planned steel and aluminum tariffs under national security "carve-outs," a move that could soften the blow amid threats of retaliation by trading partners and dire economic warnings from lawmakers and business groups. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters the exemptions would be made on a "case by case" and "country by country" basis, a reversal from the policy articulated by the White House just days ago that there would be no exemptions from Trump's plan. The update came as congressional Republicans and business groups braced for the impact of expected tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum, appearing resigned to additional protectionist trade actions as Trump signaled upcoming economic battles with China. Trump was expected to announce the tariffs Thursday afternoon. The looming departure of White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive who has opposed the promised tariffs, set off anxiety among business leaders and investors worried about a potential trade war.

McDonald's Flips Iconic Golden Arches Upside Down

Patrons at a McDonald's in Lynwood are doing a double take. Yes, the restaurant's iconic "golden arches" are upside down. It's not a snafu, and no one is getting fired. McDonald's has turned its "M" into a "W" in honor of International Women's Day, and the Lynwood location was the only one in the country chosen for the logo flip outside. "Everyone knows the golden arches, so to demonstrate the importance of elevating women by flipping that iconic sign really makes a statement," said Nicole Enearu. Enrau, along with her mother and sister, is the owner-operator of the Lynwood McDonald's and 17 others. While her store has the distinction of being the only one in the nation with an upside down sign, 100 other McDonald's locations will have the flipped logo on packaging, placemats and employee shirts and hats. "I think it's pretty inspiring and empowering for women all over the world, and it's very uplifting," said McDonald's customer Ellesse Matthews. While this is the first year McDonald's is celebrating International Women's Day, customers are hoping it won't be the last.

1 Student Dead, Another Hurt in High School Shooting

Authorities said they are investigating a fatal shooting at an Alabama high school as apparently accidental, lamenting the death of a 17-year-old female student in the incident that also left a 17-year-old boy injured. Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said investigators are seeking to piece together the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting at dismissal time at Huffman High School, one of the city's largest. He added the probe will involve scouring school surveillance video for clues and completing interviews among students and staff at the large magnet school. "At this particular time, we are considering this accidental," the police chief said at a news conference just hours after the shooting. "Right now we have a lot of unanswered questions." The shooting prompted a brief lockdown though students were subsequently released and authorities said they had subsequently determined that the shooting was not perpetrated by "someone from the outside" the school. Wilson declined to say who fired the gun or to identify what firearm, adding it had been recovered by authorities.

Brazil Yellow Fever Outbr eak Largest in Decades

Brazil's yellow fever outbreak has now infected more people than the previous one, which had been the largest in decades. The Health Ministry said officials have confirmed 846 cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Of those, 260 have died. In the 2016-2017 outbreak, Latin America's largest nation saw 777 cases and 261 deaths. Large swaths of Brazil have long been at risk for yellow fever. But the previous outbreak and the current one are happening in areas not previously considered at risk for the disease and where vaccination rates were low. The current outbreak is hitting the populous states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais hard and encroaching on major cities. In response, Brazil has launched a campaign to vaccinate more than 23 million people.

Tommy Lee Posts Photo of Bloodied Lip After Alleged Fight With Son

Tensions are flying high between Tommy Lee and his son Brandon. According to TMZ, a physical altercation allegedly broke out between Lee and his 21-year-old son. No arrests were made, however, Lee was transported to a nearby hospital after his son allegedly gave him a fat lip. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirms to E! News they did in fact respond to Lee's Calabasas home at roughly 10:50 p.m. last evening for an assault call. Lee posted a photo of his bleeding face on social media, writing, "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!" The post has since been deleted. Brandon, who is the son of Lee and Pamela Anderson, told TMZ his father was drunk and he punched him in self-defense. But in a tweet posted by Lee in response to the allegations, the musician gives new details on his side of the story.