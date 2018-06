The FDNY is responding to a building facade collapse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. (Published 2 hours ago)

A building facade has collapsed in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn.

Firefighters are responding at 113 Java Street, between Franklin and Manhattan avenues.

A Department of Buildings spokesman says it appears water infiltration in the masonry caused the partial facade collapse early Tuesday evening.

No injuries were reported; there's no immediate danger of further collapse, the DOB says.

Chopper 4 over the scene show broken and bent windows, with bricks strewn all over the ground.