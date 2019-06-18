A massive great white shark surprised a group of fishermen off the coast of New Jersey on Monday. The close encounter was captured on video.

While they didn’t need a bigger boat, a group of fishermen still got the close encounter of a lifetime when a great white shark surfaced off the coast of New Jersey.

Jeff Crilly and his friends were fishing on his boat, “Big Nutz Required II” about 30 miles off Manasquan Inlet on Monday when the shark began to circle the vessel.

Video captured the creature surfacing near the boat and eating a chum bag as Crilly and his friends screamed in amazement.

The shark eventually swam away and no one was hurt during the incident. Crilly estimated the shark was about 16-feet long. Videos and photos of the shark went viral after Crilly posted it on his Facebook page.