A teen girl was attacked and injured by an unknown man in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn last week, police say.

The NYPD says the 13-year-old girl was walking on Quentin Road in Marine Park last Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. when a 40-something-year-old man came up from behind her, grabbed her neck and slapped her in the face.

No words were exchanged and the man ran off in unknown direction, police said. The girl suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The suspect and the victim do not know each other, according to officials.

The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the man run up on the girl before running off.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.