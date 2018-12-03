A pair of FedEx workers got into a fight with a crowd of funeralgoers in Brooklyn Monday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Chaos erupted outside a funeral service in Brooklyn Monday afternoon when a pair of FedEx delivery workers got into a brawl with a large group of mourners, police say, resulting in injuries and arrests.

Police say a funeral had just ended at the Beit-El Maqdis Islamic Center in Sunset Park, and mourners flooded the street to get into their cars. At the same time, a FedEx truck was making its way down Sixth Avenue and was backing up by 63rd street when the truck hit a 46-year-old mourner, police said.

When the FedEx workers got out of the truck to see what happened, one of them was punched in the head by a 23-year-old man, according to police. The other FedEx driver took a fire extinguisher from the truck and smacked the original attacker with it.

"They tried to hold the FedEx truck so it doesn't go anywhere," a witness said. "Somehow words were exchanged, and then physical contact, and they started swinging and punching each other."

Police said the FedEx driver who had been punched pulled out a boxcutter and slashed a 56-year-old funeral-goer in the hand.

When police arrived, they found the truck with smashed windows -- and a he-said, she-said about how the violent confrontation really started.

Three people were taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn with minor injuries: the 46-year-old pedestrian, the 23-year-old man hit in the face with the fire extinguisher and the 56-year-old man slashed in the hand.

The 23-year-old injured man is also in police custody for throwing that first punch, along with the two FedEx workers, both 25 years old, police said.

FedEx said in a statement to News 4, "We are aware of preliminary reports regarding this disturbing incident and are cooperating with investigating authorities to determine the facts."