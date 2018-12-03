Brawl Breaks Out on Brooklyn Street as Angry Mob Descends on FedEx Truck After Funeral, Video Shows - NBC New York
Brawl Breaks Out on Brooklyn Street as Angry Mob Descends on FedEx Truck After Funeral, Video Shows

The FedEx workers and a third man are in police custody

By Ida Siegal

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two FedEx workers and a third man are in police custody for a brawl in Brooklyn captured on video

    • It happened after a funeral service outside a mosque in Sunset Park, when the truck accidentally hit a mourner Monday afternoon

    • That sparked a brawl between the crowd of mourners and the workers

    Chaos erupted outside a funeral service in Brooklyn Monday afternoon when a pair of FedEx delivery workers got into a brawl with a large group of mourners, police say, resulting in injuries and arrests. 

    Police say a funeral had just ended at the Beit-El Maqdis Islamic Center in Sunset Park, and mourners flooded the street to get into their cars. At the same time, a FedEx truck was making its way down Sixth Avenue and was backing up by 63rd street when the truck hit a 46-year-old mourner, police said. 

    When the FedEx workers got out of the truck to see what happened, one of them was punched in the head by a 23-year-old man, according to police. The other FedEx driver took a fire extinguisher from the truck and smacked the original attacker with it. 

    "They tried to hold the FedEx truck so it doesn't go anywhere," a witness said. "Somehow words were exchanged, and then physical contact, and they started swinging and punching each other." 

    Police said the FedEx driver who had been punched pulled out a boxcutter and slashed a 56-year-old funeral-goer in the hand. 

    When police arrived, they found the truck with smashed windows -- and a he-said, she-said about how the violent confrontation really started. 

    Three people were taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn with minor injuries: the 46-year-old pedestrian, the 23-year-old man hit in the face with the fire extinguisher and the 56-year-old man slashed in the hand.

    The 23-year-old injured man is also in police custody for throwing that first punch, along with the two FedEx workers, both 25 years old, police said. 

    FedEx said in a statement to News 4, "We are aware of preliminary reports regarding this disturbing incident and are cooperating with investigating authorities to determine the facts." 

