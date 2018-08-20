What to Know A father and son have been missing since they were swept down a river in Orange County on Saturday, police said

The 46-year-old man and his 9-year-old son were swept downstream near the Oakland Valley Campground

The family has not been identified; rescuers have been searching for them for days

Authorities are resuming their search for a 9-year-old boy and his father who were swept away while rafting in a New York river over the weekend.

New York State Police say they and other agencies were assisting in the search for the 46-year-old dad and his boy, who were rafting in the Neversink River in Orange County's Cuddebackville, near the Oakland Valley Campground, Saturday morning when their vessel flipped over and they were swept downstream.

Crews searched for the pair, who have not been identified, through the day Saturday before suspending the search that night due to weather. It resumed Sunday, but nothing was found.



