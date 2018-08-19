New York State Police officers man a roadblock along Highway 30 as the manhunt for escaped convict David Sweat continues on June 27, 2015 near Malone, New York.

What to Know A father and son have been missing since they were swept down a river in Orange County on Saturday, police said

The 46-year-old man and his 9-year-old son were swept downstream near the Oakland Valley Campground

Rescuers have been searching for the two for the past two days. The search is expected to resume Monday

The search for a father and son who were swept down a river in Orange County has been temporarily called off, authorities said.

The 46-year-old man and his 9-year-old son entered the Neversink River, near the Oakland Valley Campground in Cuddebackville, New York, on Saturday morning, New York State Police said.

At some point, their raft overturned and they were swept downstream, police said. A search for the two was suspended Saturday night due to weather and river conditions, but resumed Sunday morning before it was suspended again Sunday evening, police said.

It’s expected to resume Monday morning, according to police.