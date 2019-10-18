3 Dead in Violent Multi-Vehicle Crash on New Jersey Highway - NBC New York
3 Dead in Violent Multi-Vehicle Crash on New Jersey Highway

Ground footage from the scene showed multiple vehicles completely destroyed; at least one appeared to have sustained fire damage

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash early Friday on I-80 in Parsippany, authorities said

    • No details about the victims or a possible cause of the accident were immediately available

    Three people died in a multi-vehicle crash on New Jersey's Interstate 80 that shut down traffic for hours early Friday, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic ahead of the morning rush. 

    Ground footage from the scene near mile marker 45 in the eastbound express lanes by Parsippany-Troy Hills Township showed multiple vehicles completely destroyed; at least one appeared to have sustained fire damage.

    It took more than six hours for the lanes to reopen after the accident, a cause of which is under investigation. Several vehicles were towed from the scene.  

    State police confirmed the three deaths, but didn't released any details about what happened, nor have they shared any information about the victims. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

