FDNY EMT Strangled and Raped 10-Year-Old: Police

What to Know A 10-year-old girl was raped and strangled by an FDNY EMT she knows, police said

The 25-year-old EMT was arrested and charged Sunday

His arrest comes a week after another EMT was arrested for allegedly groping and licking an unconscious woman

A New York City paramedic was arrested for raping and strangling a young girl, police said.

Frantz Petion, a 25-year-old from Little Neck, Queens, was arrested Sunday morning for the attack on the 10-year-old, according to police.

He was charged with rape, strangulation and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The condition of the girl wasn't immediately known. Police said she knows Petion.

It's unclear if Petion has an attorney.

The FDNY said he will be suspended without pay for a maximum of 30 days as the investigation continues.

Petion was a volunteer firefighter for the Hempstead Fire Department, according to Fire Chief Frederick V. Sandas Jr.

He held the Hempstead fire job for about a year before joining the FDNY, Sandas Jr. said.

Petion's arrest comes a little more than a week after an award-winning FDNY EMT was arrested for allegedly groping a 24-year-old blacked-out drunk woman and licking her breasts while transporting her to a hospital by ambulance.

