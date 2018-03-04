FDNY EMT Strangled and Raped 10-Year-Old: Police

What to Know
A 10-year-old girl was raped and strangled by an FDNY EMT she knows, police said
The 25-year-old EMT was arrested and charged Sunday
His arrest comes a week after another EMT was arrested for allegedly groping and licking an unconscious woman
A New York City paramedic was arrested for raping and strangling a young girl, police said.
Frantz Petion, a 25-year-old from Little Neck, Queens, was arrested Sunday morning for the attack on the 10-year-old, according to police.
He was charged with rape, strangulation and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
The condition of the girl wasn't immediately known. Police said she knows Petion.
It's unclear if Petion has an attorney.
The FDNY said he will be suspended without pay for a maximum of 30 days as the investigation continues.
Petion was a volunteer firefighter for the Hempstead Fire Department, according to Fire Chief Frederick V. Sandas Jr.
He held the Hempstead fire job for about a year before joining the FDNY, Sandas Jr. said.
Petion's arrest comes a little more than a week after an award-winning FDNY EMT was arrested for allegedly groping a 24-year-old blacked-out drunk woman and licking her breasts while transporting her to a hospital by ambulance.