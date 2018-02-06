Philly Closes Schools, Courts for Eagles' Super Bowl Victory Parade

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions and the city is ready to celebrate! NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has a preview of Thursday's parade.

There will be several closures in Philadelphia Thursday due to the Eagles Super Bowl Championship parade. The parade will tentatively begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia, city officials said. Here are all of the closures for our area that have been reported so far. We’ll continue to update the list in the days ahead of Thursday’s parade.

University of Pennsylvania

Classes and University-sponsored events will be canceled Thursday.



Drexel University

Classes and normal operations at Drexel University's University City and Center City campuses are suspended Thursday. Drexel's Queen Lane campus will remain open.



Temple University

All U.S. Temple University campuses, except Temple Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday and classes will be canceled.

Peirce College

Peirce College in Philadelphia won't open its doors Thursday but will hold online classes through its Peirce Fit program.

Philadelphia Public Schools

All Philadelphia school district schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday.

“The excitement of the Eagles first Super Bowl victory is a once in a lifetime event,” said Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite. “For this reason we have decided to give our students, teachers and their families the chance to witness history.”

Philadelphia Archdiocese Schools

All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools throughout the five-county Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be closed Thursday.

Upper Darby School District

All Upper Darby School District schools and offices will be closed Thursday.

Chester Upland School District

Chester Upland School District schools and offices will be closed Thursday.

New Jersey Schools (that we know of now)

All Collingswood and Oaklyn district schools will be closed. In Florence Township, schools will be open, but students may be excused with a note.

Pennsylvania Schools (that we know of now)

Upper Merion, North Penn schools say that school will be in session and they encourage students to be in class, but they will excuse absences with a note.

Philadelphia Courts

All courts and offices of the Philadelphia Courts will be closed. If you are scheduled for jury duty Thursday, do not report for service. You will be rescheduled for a later date. All critical court services are expected to remain operational.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Ruth and Raymond G. Perelman Building and the Rodin Museum will be closed Thursday. All of the sites will reopen Friday with normal hours.

The Barnes Foundation

The Barnes Foundation will be closed to the public Thursday. The Barnes will resume normal operating hours on Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)



Philadelphia Zoo

Closed to the public Thursday. Will open normally Friday.

Philadelphia City Council Meeting

The regular stated meeting of Philadelphia City Council scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

“I have never in my life been so excited to cancel a work meeting,” City Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) said. “The Philadelphia Eagles’ historic victory last night was richly earned and deserved by players, team employees, and fans.”