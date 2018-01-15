Wrong-Way Driver Charged with DUI After Hitting Cruiser

Dash cam video provided by Connecticut State Police shows the moment an alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong way on I-95 strikes a state police cruiser responding to the incident.

A wrong-way driver has been charged with DUI after hitting a Connecticut State Police cruiser on Interstate 95 south in Darien early Monday, according to state police.

State police said Troop G received multiple calls for a driver traveling north on I-95 south around 12:48 a.m. Trooper Eduardo Santiago responded to the scene and spotted the 2016 Audi driving the wrong way near the exit 12 on-ramp. As the vehicle came toward Santiago he was able to avoid a head-on crash, but the Audi side-swept his cruiser, causing serious damage to both vehicles.

Santiago and the driver of the Audi, identified as 26-year-old Ashton Steen of Darien, were not injured.

According to police, Steen admitted to drinking and told troopers she thought she was in New Jersey.

She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. She faces charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving the wrong way and DUI. She was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 20.