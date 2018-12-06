Actress Diane Keaton arrives at the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to her at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.

What to Know A wallet that Diane Keaton misplaced decades ago has turned up in a New York storage unit

The Oscar-winning actress lost the wallet 50 years ago, she said on Instagram this week

This past May, a “treasure hunter” bought the contents of an abandoned storage unit and found the wallet, as well as old photographs

A wallet that Diane Keaton misplaced decades ago has turned up in a New York storage unit.

The Oscar-winning actress lost the wallet 50 years ago, she said on Instagram this week.

This past May, “treasure hunter” Anton Lulgjuraj bought the contents of a deserted storage unit in Putnam County at an auction and discovered the wallet as he was perusing a dusty box, the Daily News reported.

Inside the wallet were Keaton’s 1966 driver’s license and “Actors’ Equity Association” card, along with a stack of personal and family photos.

“I opened it up and thought, ‘Is this Diane Keaton the actress? It couldn’t be. Or maybe it could,'” Lulgjuraj told the outlet.

Lulgjuraj reached out to Keaton on Twitter in an effort to return her wallet and photographs, but wasn’t able to make contact, he said.

After the Daily News wrote about his storage unit find, however, Keaton caught wind of the story and took to social media to voice her disbelief.

“SOMEONE FOUND A WALLET I LOST 50 YEARS AGO! THANK YOU, MR. LULGJURAJ! PLEASE DM ME!” Keaton wrote in an Instagram post, attaching a childhood photo she said had been inside the wallet.

“This is the craziest story! I don’t remember losing this, but I’m not surprised because I’ve lost my wallet many times!” she added on Twitter.

Lulgjuraj told the outlet he was “thrilled” by Keaton’s messages and said he’d mailed the wallet and its contents to Keaton’s attorney.