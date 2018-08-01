 Deer Found Swimming Laps in Pool to Beat the Heat - NBC New York
Deer Found Swimming Laps in Pool to Beat the Heat

By Sarah Kolodny

3 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

On Tuesday morning, officers of Township of Hamilton Police Department in Mays Landing, New Jersey, responded to a call about a deer doing laps in a neighborhood swimming pool.
