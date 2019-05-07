What to Know De Blasio says he has still not yet made a decision on whether or not he will run for president, saying he will decide by the end of May

The mayor again shot down reports he would announce this week, as some said he would announce on his 58th birthday on Wednesday

The delayed decision is not related to renewed concerns regarding conflicts of interest within his administration, he said

Those waiting to see if Bill de Blasio will join the already crowded field of Democratic contenders for the White House in 2020 will have to wait a little longer.

The mayor insisted Tuesday afternoon that the reason he has not made a decision is not related to the renewed concerns regarding conflicts of interest and an alleged pay-to-play culture within his administration.

“All these things were looked at, and I actually think when a bunch of people look at something and come back with nothing, it makes the case pretty damn clear,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said last week he would make a decision on running by the end of the month. Some believed he would jump into the race on Wednesday, his 58th birthday, but de Blasio shot down those reports Monday night and echoed the sentiment on Tuesday.

“All I said was the month of May, we never said a specific day,” the mayor said. “We cannot make an announcement until we make a decision.”

While de Blasio weighs his options, New Yorkers — including some of his own former advisers — aren’t so sure now is the right time for a President de Blasio.

“We have enough candidates, we’re good,” said one city resident, while another man stated he had mixed feelings because he wants the mayor to “get New York right first.”