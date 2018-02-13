Cuomo Welcomes Four-Legged Addition to Administration

Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially welcomed a four-legged addition to his administration.

The Democrat took the opportunity to introduce New York’s first dog while speaking with the New York Conference of Mayors Monday.

“I want to introduce you to the newest member of the administration today, recently joined. We're still in transition. This is the newest member. His name is Captain,” Cuomo said, adding that his daughters really wanted a puppy.

The family is currently working with Captain to make sure he is housebroken, although, in the meantime, Captain has a "howl you can hear through the whole house when he has to go," Cuomo said.

Captain is 14 weeks old Siberian and Shepard mix, but has “a little Malamute in him."

"He'll stay outside for any period of time he deems necessary and he will then come inside and urinate as soon as he gets inside," the governor said Tuesday. "He will only urinate indoors. He has some of kind of climate sensitivity that overpowers his balance."

