Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will apparently not surrender to NYPD for an alleged groping incident at a rooftop bar in Manhattan over the weekend until hearing from the prosecutor, his lawyer said, adding the decision comes after reviewing surveillance video.

Attorney Mark Heller said that after “extensively” reviewing the case and watching several hours of video, he found “no criminality on tape.”

Heller said that before seeing the video they had contemplated surrendering. However, since the prosecutor “has failed to return my calls” and since watching the video, Mark says his client needs to consider that they’ll decline to prosecute him.

“He’s 51 with no criminal history. I’m not going to have him in a holding cell just to be declined," he said, adding that, for now, until they hear from the prosecutor, Gooding will not surrender.

It wasn't immediately clear if any charges had been filed as of Thursday morning in the case, which stemmed from an interaction with a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge early Sunday.

Multiple senior NYPD officials told News 4 a woman claimed the Hollywood actor touched her breasts at the Seventh Avenue club; she filed a police report.

No other details were immediately available.

“We’re prepared to do the right thing,” Heller said.