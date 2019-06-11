What to Know Police are investigating an incident that happened around 10 p.m. at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan

Multiple senior NYPD officials tell News 4 and NBC News that police are investigating an incident at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City.

The officials say the investigation involves a report that someone inappropriately touched a woman at the address of the club, 485 7th Avenue, around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple law enforcement officials say the woman has claimed that it was Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. who touched her breasts; those officials also say the woman filed a report with police.

At this point, the officials say the NYPD is investigating the incident through the Special Victims Division and detectives are in the process of obtaining video from the bar and from anywhere else that may assist in their investigation.

The officials stress that at this time no charges have been prepared and nobody is being actively sought for arrest.

News 4 has reached out to Gooding Jr.'s agency, but ICM says they no longer represent him. USA Today reported a representative for Gooding didn't return their call for comment.