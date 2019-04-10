What to Know A construction worker, on the job for only a week, fell to his death from the roof of a Brooklyn building Wednesday morning

The 23-year-old worker was doing construction on the roof of One Pierrepont Street when he fell, according to authorities.

He was already dead when authorities arrived at the scene, authorities say; His identity has not been released

According to the NYC Department of Buildings, two workers were placing bricks underneath the building's water tower, when the 23-year-old fell to his death.

Images from the scene show police officers and NYC Department of Buildings officials canvassing the building.

The investigation is ongoing.