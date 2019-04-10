Young Construction Worker Falls to His Death From NYC Roof After Only One Week on the Job - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Young Construction Worker Falls to His Death From NYC Roof After Only One Week on the Job

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Young Construction Worker Falls to His Death From NYC Roof After Only One Week on the Job
    News 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A construction worker, on the job for only a week, fell to his death from the roof of a Brooklyn building Wednesday morning

    • The 23-year-old worker was doing construction on the roof of One Pierrepont Street when he fell, according to authorities.

    • He was already dead when authorities arrived at the scene, authorities say; His identity has not been released

    A construction worker on the job for only a week fell to his death from the roof of a 13-story luxury building in Brooklyn Wednesday, authorities say.

    The 23-year-old worker was doing construction on the roof of One Pierrepont Street in Brooklyn Heights when he fell, officials say.

    He was already dead when authorities arrived at the scene, authorities say. His identity has not been released.

    According to the NYC Department of Buildings, two workers were placing bricks underneath the building's water tower, when the 23-year-old fell to his death.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Allan Warren

    Images from the scene show police officers and NYC Department of Buildings officials canvassing the building.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us