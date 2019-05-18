Construction Worker Falls 30 Feet to His Death in Midtown: NYPD - NBC New York
Construction Worker Falls 30 Feet to His Death in Midtown: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    335 Madison Avenue

    A worker fell 30 feet to his death on Saturday at a construction site next to Grand Central, police said. 

    The 49-year-old man was working at 333 Madison Avenue, between 43rd and 44th streets, when he fell from the fifth floor to the second floor shortly after noon, the NYPD said. 

    He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

    His identity wasn't immediately released pending notification of his family. 

    The building is being renovated as a tech hub called Grand Central Tech, according to reports. Facebook recently leased 40,000 square feet in the building, according to The Real Deal.

    It was the latest in a string of deaths among construction workers in New York City. In April, three construction workers died within a single week. 

    Nelson Salinas, 51, was killed by falling debris on April 18 as he was working on facade repairs at an apartment building on Manhattan's East Side.

    Erik Mendoza, 23, was working on the roof of a 13-story building in Brooklyn when he fell to his death on April 10.

    Gregory Echevarria, 34, of Brooklyn, was crushed by the counterweight of a crane in SoHo on April 13. 

