A 34-year-old worker was crushed by a counterweight and died early Saturday, police said.

A construction worker died early Saturday when he was trying to put a counterweight on a crane in SoHo and it fell on him, police said.

Gregory Echevarria, 34, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the construction on Varick Street between Broome and Dominick streets. He was crushed shortly after 3 a.m.

Varick Street was closed between Vandam Street and the Holland Tunnel due to the investigation.

The Department of Buildings was at the site, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.