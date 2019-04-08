What to Know
Authorities responded to a report of a scaffolding collapse on 2nd Avenue and 50th Street around 11:55 a.m. Monday
FDNY says one worker on the scaffolding suffered critical injuries
FDNY also responded to a report of a scaffold incident on Broadway; It is unclear if anyone was injured in that incident
A person has suffered critical injuries following a scaffolding collapse in Manhattan Monday morning, according to the FDNY.
Authorities responded to a report of a scaffolding collapse on 2nd Avenue and 50th Street around 11:55 a.m.
The FDNY says one worker on the scaffolding suffered critical injuries.
There are reports that something may have fallen from a window washers’ rigging onto the worker who was on the scaffolding, according to FDNY. Those reports are being investigated.
The injured worker was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill-Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.
First responders are still on scene as the investigation is underway.
The FDNY also responded to a report of a scaffold incident on Broadway after a call came in at 11:18 a.m.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in that incident.