Video from the scene after a scaffolding accident in Manhattan Monday shows a man being taken away on a stretcher.

A person has suffered critical injuries following a scaffolding collapse in Manhattan Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

Authorities responded to a report of a scaffolding collapse on 2nd Avenue and 50th Street around 11:55 a.m.

The FDNY says one worker on the scaffolding suffered critical injuries.

There are reports that something may have fallen from a window washers’ rigging onto the worker who was on the scaffolding, according to FDNY. Those reports are being investigated.

The injured worker was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill-Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

First responders are still on scene as the investigation is underway.

The FDNY also responded to a report of a scaffold incident on Broadway after a call came in at 11:18 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in that incident.