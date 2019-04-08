Multiple Scaffolding Collapses Reported, One Person Critically Hurt: FDNY - NBC New York
Multiple Scaffolding Collapses Reported, One Person Critically Hurt: FDNY

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Raw Video: Man Injured in Scaffolding Accident

    Video from the scene after a scaffolding accident in Manhattan Monday shows a man being taken away on a stretcher. (Published 56 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Authorities responded to a report of a scaffolding collapse on 2nd Avenue and 50th Street around 11:55 a.m. Monday

    • FDNY says one worker on the scaffolding suffered critical injuries

    • FDNY also responded to a report of a scaffold incident on Broadway; It is unclear if anyone was injured in that incident

    A person has suffered critical injuries following a scaffolding collapse in Manhattan Monday morning, according to the FDNY.  

    Authorities responded to a report of a scaffolding collapse on 2nd Avenue and 50th Street around 11:55 a.m.

    The FDNY says one worker on the scaffolding suffered critical injuries.

    There are reports that something may have fallen from a window washers’ rigging onto the worker who was on the scaffolding, according to FDNY. Those reports are being investigated.

    The injured worker was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill-Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

    First responders are still on scene as the investigation is underway.

    The FDNY also responded to a report of a scaffold incident on Broadway after a call came in at 11:18 a.m.

    It is unclear if anyone was injured in that incident.

