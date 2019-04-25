Case of Measles Confirmed in The Hamptons

Four more schools have been closed by New York City's health department, and three parents of unvaccinated children are facing fines. John Chandler reports.

A case of the measles has been confirmed in The Hamptons, health officials announced Thursday

This latest case comes as regions in New York, including in New York City and Rockland County are grappling with measles outbreaks

Those who visited BNB bank at 48 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays on April 20 from 12:15 p.m. until the bank closed may have been exposed

A case of the measles has been confirmed in The Hamptons, health officials announced Thursday.

According to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services (SCDHS), a laboratory confirmed case of measles in an adult who arrived recently from outside of the United States.

At this time, the case does not appear to be related to any current measles cases in New York State. Suffolk County health officials, in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health, is investigating the case, and will take appropriate action based on the findings.

According to health officials, anyone who visited the BNB bank located at 48 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, on April 20 from 12:15 p.m. until the bank closed at 1:00 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

Health officials urge anyone who was in the bank at that time to contact the Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Public Health staff at 631-854-0333 during business hour 631-852-4820 during off-hours or the weekend.

This latest case comes as regions in New York, including in New York City and Rockland County are grappling with measles outbreaks.

Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

To prevent the spread of illness, the health department is advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care to prevent others from being exposed to the illness.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, and symptoms include rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.