Burglars Steal $140K Worth of Jewelry, Luggage From Mall Magnate’s Bronx Home: NYPD

The Bronx home belongs to the CEO of the company that runs Minnesota's Mall of America and NJ's new American Dream complex

Published 44 minutes ago

    Triple 5 CEO Don Ghermezian, developer of the American Dream mega entertainment and shopping complex in East Rutherford, N.J., had $140,000 in luggage and jewelry stolen from his Riverdale mansion, police say.

    Police say a group of burglars stole $140,000 worth of luggage and jewelry from a shopping mall magnate’s New York City mansion.

    The Bronx home belongs to Don Ghermezian, the CEO of the company that runs Mall of America in Minnesota and the new American Dream complex in New Jersey.

    The New York Police Department says a group of unidentified people broke into the house, in the affluent Riverdale neighborhood, through a rear window on a balcony on Saturday evening.

    Police released security camera footage showing four people were involved. The suspects fled the scene.

    Authorities say Ghermezian was out of town at the time. He told the New York Daily News no one was injured during the burglary.

    No arrests have been made.

