Budweiser Backs Commuters Angry Over Holland Tunnel Wreaths

Critics say it's a nightmare for those with OCD. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

Commuters distressed by the placement of a holiday wreath on the Holland Tunnel sign have gained an unlikely ally in their quest to have the decoration moved to another spot.

Budweiser on Wednesday tweeted its support for Cory Windelspecht, a frequent Manhattan-to-New Jersey commuter who started a Change.org petition to move a Christmas tree wreath that’s shaped like an “A” from the “N” on the Holland Tunnel sign to the “A.”

The wreath’s placement on a dissimilar letter “triggers anyone with the slightest hint of OCD every time they enter the city,” Windelspecht’s petition maintains, adding that it’s “unsightly and ruins the holiday festivities for people to enjoy on such a great piece of architecture.”

“We stand with @WhosCory,” Budweiser tweeted. “This is what our Newark Brewery will look like until they #MoveThatTree. #TunnelNotTonnel.”

A photo the beer company posted shows a Christmas-tree wreath shaped like an "A" brazenly placed over a letter "e" on a sign at its Newark brewery.

Windelspecht told NJ.com he had obsessive compulsive disorder when he was a child and had mostly overcome it until seeing the Holland Tunnel sign.

And he isn’t alone in his dismay over the sign. As of Thursday morning, his petition had garnered nearly 2,000 signatures.

“One guy told me he avoids the Holland Tunnel and takes the Lincoln for the entire month of December, even though it adds an hour to his commute,” Windelspecht told NJ.com.

The Port Authority initially declined to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the wreaths, but later said it would conduct a survey asking people to choose the wreath placement they felt was most optimal.

Regarding Budweiser’s show of support, Windelspecht on Twitter said he and other petitioners “really appreciate[d] [the company’s] support.”

“Keep voting to MOVE THE TREE FROM THE N TO COVER THE LETTER A!!” he added.