(Published 2 hours ago)

A photo of the Holland Tunnel sign has gone viral, with people losing it over the Port Authority's holiday-wreath placement choices.

Cory Windelspecht, a frequent voyager between Manhattan and Hoboken, was driving into the city last Friday when he noticed the unusual placement of one of the three wreaths hung for the holiday season. While the two “O-shaped” wreaths covered the “O” and “U” of Holland Tunnel, the “tree-shaped” wreath was placed over the “N” instead of the “A."

“You’ve obviously put the wreath over the ‘O’ and another wreath over the ‘U’ cause it’s kind of ‘O’ shaped, but with the tree you didn’t give a flying f--- because you put the A shaped tree over the N,” Windelspecht told NJ.com.

The picture, which Windelspecht posted to Facebook, has been shared over 11,000 times come Tuesday evening, proving that Windelspecht was not the only one who’s OCD was in overtime over the placement.

“One guy told me he avoids the Holland Tunnel and takes the Lincoln for the entire month of December, even though it adds an hour to his commute,” Windelspecht told NJ.com. “There’s no better time in the city. It’s an awesome time of the year—and that’s the entrance we have?”

Windelspecht even started a petition now that has amassed over six hundred signatures, which he plans to drop off Thursday at the Port Authority office.

“Apparently this has been going on for years,” he said. “Jalopnik wrote a story in 2012 called ‘The Holland Tunnel can’t even get Christmas decorations right.”

The Port Authority told NJ.com Tuesday that they had acknowledged Windelspecht’s perspective, but had no comment.