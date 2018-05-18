Get Your Brunch on! BrunchCon Heads to Brooklyn

What to Know BrunchCon is heading to the Brooklyn Expo Center Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brunch is a big deal in New York City and now the popular mealtime combining breakfast and lunch will have its own food festival coming to Brooklyn.



BrunchCon is heading to the Brooklyn Expo Center Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an open mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.

The food and drink event will feature a number of vendors where participants to buy food, products and brunch-related goods. There will also be lawn games, photo opportunities, restaurants and plenty of drinks.

Tickets range from $65 to $85.