Get Your Brunch on! BrunchCon Heads to Brooklyn - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Get Your Brunch on! BrunchCon Heads to Brooklyn

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Get Your Brunch on! BrunchCon Heads to Brooklyn
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • BrunchCon is heading to the Brooklyn Expo Center Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    • There will also be lawn games, photo opportunities, restaurants and open Bloody Mary and mimosas bars

    • Tickets range from $65 to $85

    Brunch is a big deal in New York City and now the popular mealtime combining breakfast and lunch will have its own food festival coming to Brooklyn.

    BrunchCon is heading to the Brooklyn Expo Center Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an open mimosa and Bloody Mary bar.

    The food and drink event will feature a number of vendors where participants to buy food, products and brunch-related goods. There will also be lawn games, photo opportunities, restaurants and plenty of drinks.

    Tickets range from $65 to $85.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us