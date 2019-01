Police are looking for an escaped prisoner in Brooklyn.

The 36-year-old suspect, Isiah McGill, was being questioned inside the 60th Precinct station in Gravesend Thursday afternoon about a robbery when he escaped through a second-story window, police said.

McGill is about 6-feet-1, 160 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing red pants and a red sweatshirt with "GOAT" and "23" on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.