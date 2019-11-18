Friends, Family Search for Missing Connecticut Woman

Police are expected to give an update on Monday afternoon about the investigation of a woman who was last seen last week and has been reported missing from Waterbury. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

The boyfriend of a missing Waterbury woman is being considered a person of interest in her disappearance, Waterbury police said Monday.

Janet Avalo-Alvarez, 26, has not been seen or heard from since 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12. She was last seen at La Guakara Taina Bar in Waterbury, a bar she owned and ran with her boyfriend, 32-year-old Alfredo Peguero-Gomez. Her car was left parked in the back of the building.

Police said officers went to the home Avalo-Alvarez and Peguero-Gomez share on November 13 to perform a welfare check. The home appeared in order but Avalo-Alvarez was not there.

According to police, on November 14 around 1 a.m. a gray 2010 Toyota Corolla with Connecticut plates owned by Peguero-Gomez left the Waterbury home. The vehicle traveled over the George Washington Bridge and was later found by authorities in New Jersey at Newark Liberty International Airport. Police have been unable to locate Peguero-Gomez.

Police say this car, which was found at Newark Airport, belongs to Peguero-Gomez. They are asking anyone who spotted the car between 10:30 p.m. on November 12 and now to contact them with the information.

Photo credit: Waterbury Police Department

Police are asking the public for any information on Peguero-Gomez or his car’s whereabouts between 1:40 a.m. to 3:20 a.m. on November 13. They are also looking for anyone who may have spotted him or his vehicle between 10:30 p.m. on November 12 and now.

Investigators said police have no history of domestic disturbances between Avalo-Alvarez and Peguero-Gomez. Friends described the relationship as up and down and said the couple frequently fought about personal and business matters.

Police said it is unusual for Avalo-Alvarez not to be in contact with family, friends and employees.

Avalo-Alvarez is around 5-feet-1 and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. Police said she has no known known medical issues.

Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to finding either Avalo-Alvarez or Peguero-Gomez.

Police noted that over the weekend, a group of Avalo-Alvarez’s family and friends broke into the home the pair share searching for evidence.

Two people were arrested by Waterbury police.

Police say Peguero-Gomez has ties to the Dominican Republican and they are working with federal officials to check his immigration status and track down his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Avalo-Alvarez or Peguero-Gomez should call Waterbury Police Detectives at ‪203-574-6941. Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234 or TIP.avalo-alvarez@wtbypd.org. Tips can remain anonymous.