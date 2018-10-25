The bodies of two women were found floating in the Hudson River Wednesday. Checkey Beckford reports.

The bodies of two fully clothed and bound women who were found floating in the Hudson River off Riverside Park Wednesday afternoon were still intact, the city's medical examiner said Thursday, refuting reports to the contrary.

The women, described to be around 25 to 30 years old, were found with no signs of trauma, according to officials. The office said that while it does not generally comment on the state of bodies, "reports that the decedents in this case were 'decomposed' upon discovery are false."

The NYPD released a sketch of both women (below).

Photo credit: NYPD

Law enforcement sources previously told News 4 it appears the women, both of whom are wearing coats, were bound together somewhere on their bodies.

The medical examiner's office said the bodies required more analysis and that the cause and manner of death was still pending.

