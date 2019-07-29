The dog, which was saved from a kill shelter, was shot by a police officer in Vernon Township who was called after neighbors reported an aggressive dog on the loose. The dog was described by friendly as some neighbors, but is seen charging at the officer before the shots were fired. NBC 4 New York's Ida Siegal reports.

A New Jersey police officer is seen on bodycam footage shooting a dog that charged at him while on the street.

The police officer was on Tall Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon after someone in Vernon Township called the police about an aggressive dog on the loose. The cop asked neighbors in the area about a dog, and some said the pet — named Hiro — had lived with a family on the street for three years and was friendly.

When the officer approached the driveway of the home where Hiro lived, the dog came sprinting down the driveway barking. The officer can be seen backing away and heard telling the dog to stop. The cop continued to order the dog to back down as he pulled out his gun.

The body camera stops right before the officer fires his weapon, killing the animal. Police said the dog was aggressive and the officer felt threatened.

Hiro, a Labrador mix who was rescued from a kill shelter, was a very friendly dog, according to his adoptive family. The dog’s owner was home at the time of the shooting, but was not aware what was happening outside. She said her dog was trained to stay in the front yard and doesn’t believe the pooch would roam the neighborhood as others described.

Other neighbors said they never saw Hiro act aggressively in the past, and are appalled that the officer responded to the situation with deadly force.