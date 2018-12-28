A transformer explosion in Queens created a buzz on social media when it caused the skies above New York City to glow bright blue. (Published Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018)

What to Know A Con Ed transformer fire in Queens caused scattered power outages and sent a spectacular light across the city skyline

Authorities said a fire caused by the explosion was under control; no injuries were reported

The lights caused a stir on social media as several witnesses posted photographs and videos of a bright, blue flash that filled the sky

Gender reveal party gone wrong? Alien invasion? Optimus Prime vs. Megatron?

It was a transformer blast, people, that sent a crazy blue light flooding the nighttime sky in Queens, briefly making it look like daytime in some neighborhoods. No one was hurt, but the illumination was certainly out of this world -- and New Yorkers have jokes about it.

See some of the Twitter chatter below and get the full story here (including some pretty incredible photos).

