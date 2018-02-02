What to Know
Six people were hospitalized after a 15-year-old girl allegedly threw bleach during a fight at a high school in Queens
The six victims suffered minor injuries; one of them was a school staff member and another was a boy who got bleach in his eyes
Police arrested the 15-year-old and charged her with reckless endangerment
Six people were taken to a hospital after a bleach attack at a high school in Queens Friday morning, police said.
A teen girl threw the bleach during a fight with another girl at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside around 11:30 a.m., according to police.
The 15-year-old attacker poured bleach on a 14-year-old girl who had poured pickle juice on her, police said.
Four other people were also hit by bleach, according to police.
One of the bystanders is a staff member at the high school, according to Teamsters Local 237, a union that represents New York City employees.
The union said another one of the victims was believed to be a boy who got bleach in his eyes.
The two girls and four bystanders were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with minor injuries, fire officials said.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after being treated at the hospital. She also got a juvenile report and was returned to her parents.
News 4 has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.