Bleach Attack at Queens High School Sends 6 to Hospital: Officials - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Bleach Attack at Queens High School Sends 6 to Hospital: Officials

Published at 3:18 PM EST on Feb 2, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bleach Attack at Queens High School Sends 6 to Hospital: Officials
    News 4

    What to Know

    • Six people were hospitalized after a 15-year-old girl allegedly threw bleach during a fight at a high school in Queens

    • The six victims suffered minor injuries; one of them was a school staff member and another was a boy who got bleach in his eyes

    • Police arrested the 15-year-old and charged her with reckless endangerment

    Six people were taken to a hospital after a bleach attack at a high school in Queens Friday morning, police said.

    A teen girl threw the bleach during a fight with another girl at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Bayside around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

    The 15-year-old attacker poured bleach on a 14-year-old girl who had poured pickle juice on her, police said. 

    Four other people were also hit by bleach, according to police.

    One of the bystanders is a staff member at the high school, according to Teamsters Local 237, a union that represents New York City employees.

    The union said another one of the victims was believed to be a boy who got bleach in his eyes.

    The two girls and four bystanders were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with minor injuries, fire officials said.

    The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after being treated at the hospital. She also got a juvenile report and was returned to her parents.

    News 4 has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us