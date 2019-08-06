Authorities: New Jersey Man Accused of Having Weapons Cache, Dangerous Materials in Home - NBC New York
Authorities: New Jersey Man Accused of Having Weapons Cache, Dangerous Materials in Home

Published 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • NJ man was arrested after police uncovered a astonishing cached of weapons and dangerous materials at his suburban home, prosecutors say

    • Robert J. Wills, 52, was charged with creating a false alarm in the third-degree

    • At his Clark home, authorities allegedly found 12 long guns, 3 handguns, ammunition, fireworks and materials/chemicals to create explosives

    A 52-year-old New Jersey man was arrested after police uncovered a astonishing cached of weapons and dangerous materials at his suburban home, authorities say.

    Robert J. Wills was charged with creating a false alarm in the third-degree in connection to the incident, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Clark Police Chief Pedro Matos jointly announced Tuesday.

    Around 10 a.m. on Monday, an emergency dispatcher received a call from a man later identified as Wills, warning that a police presence was going to be needed at his State Street home later in the day because a person intended to commit acts of violence there, according to a preliminary investigation, prosecutors say.

    Clark Police Department patrol units who responded to the home found that Wills was not present, and following a search, “12 long guns, 3 handguns, quantities of ammunition, fireworks, and materials and chemicals that could be used in the creation of explosive devices were seized,” prosecutors say.

    The investigation subsequently revealed that Wills was at a location in central New York and members of the New York State Police and Steuben County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested him at a relative’s home without incident, according to prosecutors.

    Wills will be extradited to New Jersey, prosecutors say.

    Attorney information was not immediately available.

