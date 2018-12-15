Cop Punched in Face at Hoboken Santacon; 8 Arrested: Police

Eight people were arrested at Hoboken's Santacon on Saturday, including one man who punched a police sergeant in the face, the police chief said on Twitter.

Chief Ken Ferrante was tweeting real-time updates of the police response to SantaCon, a bar crawl in which participants dress in Santa costumes.

Two officers were hurt in a fight near Cadillac Cantina, he said. One of the officers was hospitalized with a dislocated thumb, the other was punched in the face.

Two men, ages 22 and 23, were charged with aggravated assaults on officers, Ferrante said.

Two other officers were treated after they were exposed to blood at a brawl at Johnny Rockets, the chief said.

"That's 4 officers needing medical aid, & some wonder why I condemn this day!" Ferrante tweeted.

The other people arrested faced charges including disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, he said. Police also issued summonses for public urination.

About 100 officers would be mobilized for SantaCon, Ferrante said.